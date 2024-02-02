One More Stock Investors Ought To Pay Attention To Is Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS)

During the last session, Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s traded shares were 2.26 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.69. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.55, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.50% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the AKTS share is $4.95, that puts it down -800.0 from that peak though still a striking 18.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.45. The company’s market capitalization is $54.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 797.01K shares over the past three months.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information

Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) registered a -3.50% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.50% in intraday trading to $0.55, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.92%, and it has moved by -30.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.00%. The short interest in Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) is 6.89 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.12 day(s) to cover.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Akoustis Technologies Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) shares have gone down -76.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.18% against -5.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 0.80%. While earnings are projected to return 16.59% in 2024.

AKTS Dividends

Akoustis Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 05 and February 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Major holders

Akoustis Technologies Inc insiders own 3.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.46%, with the float percentage being 37.84%.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) shares are Blackrock Inc. and Vanguard Group Inc. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Blackrock Inc. owns about 4.79 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.22 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.74 million, or about 5.16% of the stock, which is worth about $11.88 million.