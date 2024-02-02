Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: OLMA)’s Stock Is Up 215.74% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2024

During the last session, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s traded shares were 2.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.21. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.95% or $2.21. The 52-week high for the OLMA share is $17.79, that puts it down -16.66 from that peak though still a striking 80.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.00. The company’s market capitalization is $835.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.61 million shares, and the average trade volume was 895.36K shares over the past three months.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) trade information

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) registered a 16.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.95% in intraday trading to $15.25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.72%, and it has moved by 11.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 215.74%. The short interest in Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) is 7.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.74 day(s) to cover.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (OLMA) shares have gone up 56.89% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.32% against 15.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -158.58%. While earnings are projected to return 19.21% in 2024.

OLMA Dividends

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA)’s Major holders