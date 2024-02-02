Now Is The Time To Buy Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE: SLB)

During the recent session, Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB)’s traded shares were 1.86 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.62. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $48.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.51% or -$0.25. The 52-week high for the SLB share is $62.12, that puts it down -27.43 from that peak though still a striking 12.35% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $42.73. The company’s market capitalization is $69.59B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.4 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.34 million shares over the past three months.

Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) trade information

Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) registered a -0.51% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.51% in intraday trading to $48.75, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.88%, and it has moved by -7.41% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.48%. The short interest in Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB) is 17.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.64 day(s) to cover.

Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Schlumberger Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) shares have gone down -15.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 19.13% against 14.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 11.10% this quarter and then jump 8.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.05 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.42 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.74 billion and $8.1 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.10% and then jump by 4.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.74%. While earnings are projected to return 18.72% in 2024, the next five years will return 19.70% per annum.

SLB Dividends

Schlumberger Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 19 and April 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Schlumberger Ltd. is 1.09, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.24 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Schlumberger Ltd. (NYSE:SLB)’s Major holders