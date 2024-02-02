Now Is A Good Time To Buy VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ: VFS)

During the last session, VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)’s traded shares were 1.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.93, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.34% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the VFS share is $93.00, that puts it down -1468.3 from that peak though still a striking 22.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.59. The company’s market capitalization is $13.83B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.73 million shares over the past three months.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) trade information

VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) registered a -0.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.34% in intraday trading to $5.93, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.10%, and it has moved by -15.89% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -41.23%. The short interest in VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS) is 7.72 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.44 day(s) to cover.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VinFast Auto Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VinFast Auto Ltd. (VFS) shares have gone down -45.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -266.67% against 9.20.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $570.93 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $574.02 million by the end of Mar 2024.

VFS Dividends

VinFast Auto Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS)’s Major holders