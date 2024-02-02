Now Is A Good Time To Buy TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE: TAL)

During the last session, TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL)’s traded shares were 4.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.82% or $0.3. The 52-week high for the TAL share is $13.48, that puts it down -23.22 from that peak though still a striking 53.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.09. The company’s market capitalization is $5.37B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.09 million shares, and the average trade volume was 7.63 million shares over the past three months.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) trade information

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) registered a 2.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.82% in intraday trading to $10.94, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.38%, and it has moved by -7.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 49.66%. The short interest in TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL) is 27.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.03 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TAL Education Group ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TAL Education Group ADR (TAL) shares have gone up 48.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.67% against 15.30.

While earnings are projected to return 42.83% in 2024.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TAL Education Group ADR (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders