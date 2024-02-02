Now Is A Good Time To Buy Societal CDMO Inc (NASDAQ: SCTL)

During the last session, Societal CDMO Inc (NASDAQ:SCTL)’s traded shares were 3.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 22.40% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the SCTL share is $1.62, that puts it down -305.0 from that peak though still a striking 35.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.26. The company’s market capitalization is $42.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 42260.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 241.60K shares over the past three months.

Societal CDMO Inc (NASDAQ:SCTL) trade information

Societal CDMO Inc (SCTL) registered a 22.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 22.40% in intraday trading to $0.40, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.08%, and it has moved by -1.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -68.85%. The short interest in Societal CDMO Inc (NASDAQ:SCTL) is 0.22 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.3 day(s) to cover.

Societal CDMO Inc (SCTL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Societal CDMO Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Societal CDMO Inc (SCTL) shares have gone down -52.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 30.00% against 17.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.44%. While earnings are projected to return 57.35% in 2024, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

SCTL Dividends

Societal CDMO Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Societal CDMO Inc (NASDAQ:SCTL)’s Major holders

Societal CDMO Inc insiders own 14.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 62.95%, with the float percentage being 73.21%. First Light Asset Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 51 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.41 million shares (or 14.87% of all shares), a total value of $14.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.13 million shares, is of AWM Investment Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 11.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $11.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Societal CDMO Inc (SCTL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.06 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.29 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.27 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 million, or about 1.80% of the stock, which is worth about $1.78 million.