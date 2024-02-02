Now Is A Good Time To Buy Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLPX)

During the last session, Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s traded shares were 1.37 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.39. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.44% or $0.1. The 52-week high for the OLPX share is $7.10, that puts it down -202.13 from that peak though still a striking 42.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.35. The company’s market capitalization is $1.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.55 million shares over the past three months.

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) trade information

Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) registered a 4.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.44% in intraday trading to $2.35, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.29%, and it has moved by -6.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -62.76%. The short interest in Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) is 8.3 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.88 day(s) to cover.

Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Olaplex Holdings Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) shares have gone down -31.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -66.67% against -10.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -57.10% this quarter and then drop -20.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -35.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $108.78 million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $113.15 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $130.72 million and $110.16 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -16.80% and then jump by 2.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -65.63% in 2024.

OLPX Dividends

Olaplex Holdings Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 03. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX)’s Major holders

Olaplex Holdings Inc insiders own 1.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.07%, with the float percentage being 101.17%. Advent International LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 222 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 499.47 million shares (or 76.29% of all shares), a total value of $1.86 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.05 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 4.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $115.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Olaplex Holdings Inc (OLPX) shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Contrafund Inc owns about 6.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.92 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.11 million, or about 0.63% of the stock, which is worth about $14.81 million.