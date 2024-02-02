Now Is A Good Time To Buy Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NU)

During the last session, Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s traded shares were 34.95 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.93. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.01, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.65% or $0.4. The 52-week high for the NU share is $9.51, that puts it down -5.55 from that peak though still a striking 54.16% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.13. The company’s market capitalization is $42.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 39.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 28.91 million shares over the past three months.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) trade information

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) registered a 4.65% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.65% in intraday trading to $9.01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.43%, and it has moved by 10.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 93.76%. The short interest in Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) is 53.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.29 day(s) to cover.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nu Holdings Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) shares have gone up 15.36% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 475.00% against 8.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 300.00% this quarter and then jump 100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.18 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.23 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.45 billion and $1.53 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 50.20% and then jump by 45.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.91%.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Nu Holdings Ltd insiders own 20.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.98%, with the float percentage being 89.22%. Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 611 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 252.32 million shares (or 7.01% of all shares), a total value of $2.27 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 239.21 million shares, is of Galileo (ptc) Ltd’s that is approximately 6.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $2.16 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nu Holdings Ltd (NU) shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Vanguard International Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2023 indicates that Europacific Growth Fund owns about 86.8 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $782.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 51.73 million, or about 1.44% of the stock, which is worth about $466.07 million.