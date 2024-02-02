Now Is A Good Time To Buy FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE: FREY)

During the recent session, FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY)’s traded shares were 0.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.31, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.37% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the FREY share is $10.10, that puts it down -670.99 from that peak though still a striking 4.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $183.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.46 million shares over the past three months.

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) trade information

FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) registered a -4.37% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.37% in intraday trading to $1.31, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.75%, and it has moved by -29.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -85.65%. The short interest in FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) is 10.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.86 day(s) to cover.

FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that FREYR Battery Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) shares have gone down -83.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.18% against -6.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -225.00% this quarter and then drop -111.10% in the quarter after that.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $500k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.3 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 4.88% in 2024.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 25 and February 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

FREYR Battery Inc. insiders own 15.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.81%, with the float percentage being 50.89%. Kim, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 185 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 11.5 million shares (or 8.23% of all shares), a total value of $15.06 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.15 million shares, is of Encompass Capital Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 7.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $13.3 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fd. Data provided on Nov 29, 2023 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 1.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.22 million, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $1.59 million.