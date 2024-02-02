Now Is A Good Time To Buy CNH Industrial NV (NYSE: CNHI)

During the recent session, CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)’s traded shares were 4.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.67. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.07, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.87% or -$0.23. The 52-week high for the CNHI share is $17.67, that puts it down -46.4 from that peak though still a striking 19.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.77. The company’s market capitalization is $16.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 15.13 million shares over the past three months.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) trade information

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) registered a -1.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.87% in intraday trading to $12.07, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.17%, and it has moved by 1.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.57%. The short interest in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) is 30.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.85 day(s) to cover.

CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that CNH Industrial NV has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) shares have gone down -14.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 16.44% against 7.50.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.57%. While earnings are projected to return 17.90% in 2024, the next five years will return 7.40% per annum.

CNHI Dividends

CNH Industrial NV is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for CNH Industrial NV is 0.33, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)’s Major holders

CNH Industrial NV insiders own 27.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.75%, with the float percentage being 68.36%. Harris Associates L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 651 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 112.76 million shares (or 8.45% of all shares), a total value of $1.62 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.12 million shares, is of Amundi’s that is approximately 2.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $549.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of CNH Industrial NV (CNHI) shares are Oakmark International Fund and Artisan International Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Oakmark International Fund owns about 39.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $575.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24.26 million, or about 1.82% of the stock, which is worth about $349.41 million.