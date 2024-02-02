Now Is A Good Time To Buy Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ: BILI)

During the recent session, Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI)’s traded shares were 2.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.90, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.80% or -$0.45. The 52-week high for the BILI share is $26.01, that puts it down -192.25 from that peak though still a striking 1.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.80. The company’s market capitalization is $2.89B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 9.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.46 million shares over the past three months.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) registered a -4.80% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.80% in intraday trading to $8.90, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.80%, and it has moved by -26.26% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.09%. The short interest in Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) is 22.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.16 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bilibili Inc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) shares have gone down -51.68% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 53.47% against 21.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -66.07%. While earnings are projected to return 47.50% in 2024.

BILI Dividends

Bilibili Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

Bilibili Inc ADR insiders own 2.57% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 13.00%, with the float percentage being 13.35%. Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 183 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.27 million shares (or 3.44% of all shares), a total value of $170.25 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.0 million shares, is of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd’s that is approximately 3.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $151.0 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bilibili Inc ADR (BILI) shares are Artisan Developing World Fund and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Artisan Developing World Fund owns about 3.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.98 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $48.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.1 million, or about 0.64% of the stock, which is worth about $31.75 million.