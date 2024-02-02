Now Is A Good Time To Buy Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AQST)

During the last session, Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST)’s traded shares were 1.15 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.67, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.72% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the AQST share is $2.81, that puts it down -5.24 from that peak though still a striking 73.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.72. The company’s market capitalization is $178.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 559.94K shares over the past three months.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) trade information

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) registered a 11.72% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 11.72% in intraday trading to $2.67, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.66%, and it has moved by 32.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 200.00%. The short interest in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) is 1.9 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.72 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (AQST) shares have gone up 23.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 93.75% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 65.20% this quarter and then drop -154.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $11.63 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $12.17 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $10.68 million and $11.13 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.90% and then jump by 9.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -19.73%. While earnings are projected to return 88.84% in 2024.

AQST Dividends

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 05 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST)’s Major holders