Now Is A Good Time To Buy Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ: SLRN)

During the last session, Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN)’s traded shares were 1.25 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.82% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the SLRN share is $29.88, that puts it down -267.08 from that peak though still a striking 29.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.70. The company’s market capitalization is $791.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.47 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.23 million shares over the past three months.

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) trade information

Acelyrin Inc (SLRN) registered a 6.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.82% in intraday trading to $8.14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.21%, and it has moved by 2.52% in 30 days. The short interest in Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN) is 6.14 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.52 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 66.16% in 2024.

SLRN Dividends

Acelyrin Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Acelyrin Inc (NASDAQ:SLRN)’s Major holders

Acelyrin Inc insiders own 20.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.11%, with the float percentage being 110.99%. Ayurmaya Capital Management Company, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 149 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.33 million shares (or 9.60% of all shares), a total value of $195.1 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.46 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.67% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $155.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Acelyrin Inc (SLRN) shares are JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 1.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.47 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $29.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.13 million, or about 1.16% of the stock, which is worth about $23.65 million.