Now Is A Good Time To Buy AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ: ABCL)

During the last session, AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s traded shares were 1.09 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.37. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.76% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the ABCL share is $11.38, that puts it down -118.85 from that peak though still a striking 25.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.87. The company’s market capitalization is $1.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.50 million shares over the past three months.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) trade information

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) registered a 1.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.76% in intraday trading to $5.20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.26%, and it has moved by -9.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.62%. The short interest in AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL) is 25.07 million shares and it means that shorts have 18.17 day(s) to cover.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that AbCellera Biologics Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) shares have gone down -25.07% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -196.00% against 15.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 308.35%. While earnings are projected to return -191.96% in 2024, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

ABCL Dividends

AbCellera Biologics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 20. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s Major holders

AbCellera Biologics Inc insiders own 28.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 43.81%, with the float percentage being 61.00%. Baillie Gifford and Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 198 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 26.36 million shares (or 9.11% of all shares), a total value of $170.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.45 million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 5.69% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $106.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) shares are Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 5.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.4 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.87 million, or about 0.99% of the stock, which is worth about $18.55 million.