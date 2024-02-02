Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE: NMR) Has Gained 20.62% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE:NMR)’s traded shares were 1.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.69. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.44, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.45% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the NMR share is $5.91, that puts it down -8.64 from that peak though still a striking 37.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.38. The company’s market capitalization is $16.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 7.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 6.19 million shares over the past three months.

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE:NMR) trade information

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) registered a -1.45% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.45% in intraday trading to $5.44, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.88%, and it has moved by 21.70% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.65%. The short interest in Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE:NMR) is 0.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.31 day(s) to cover.

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NMR) shares have gone up 43.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 50.00% against 13.10.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.75%. While earnings are projected to return 39.27% in 2024, the next five years will return 10.90% per annum.

NMR Dividends

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR is 0.14, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.64 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Nomura Holdings Inc. ADR (NYSE:NMR)’s Major holders