NIO’s -5.46% Loss This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO)’s traded shares were 50.72 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.60% or $0.09. The 52-week high for the NIO share is $16.18, that puts it down -183.36 from that peak though still a striking 4.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.43. The company’s market capitalization is $8.97B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 70.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 61.50 million shares over the past three months.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) trade information

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) registered a 1.60% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.60% in intraday trading to $5.71, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.46%, and it has moved by -32.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.69%. The short interest in NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO) is 166.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.34 day(s) to cover.

NIO Inc ADR (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NIO Inc ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NIO Inc ADR (NIO) shares have gone down -60.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -27.91% against 1.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.07%. While earnings are projected to return -47.26% in 2024.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NIO Inc ADR (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders