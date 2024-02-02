New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: NYCB): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s traded shares were 125.43 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.75, reflecting an intraday loss of -11.13% or -$0.72. The 52-week high for the NYCB share is $14.22, that puts it down -147.3 from that peak though still a striking 2.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.58. The company’s market capitalization is $4.15B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.79 million shares, and the average trade volume was 10.83 million shares over the past three months.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) trade information

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) registered a -11.13% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -11.13% in intraday trading to $5.75, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -43.68%, and it has moved by -44.76% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.44%. The short interest in New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) is 25.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.53 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that New York Community Bancorp Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) shares have gone down -57.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 66.25% against -6.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 32.89%. While earnings are projected to return -77.85% in 2024, the next five years will return -0.30% per annum.

NYCB Dividends

New York Community Bancorp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and April 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for New York Community Bancorp Inc. is 0.29, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.04 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s Major holders