MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: MNSO) Has Lost -17.25% YTD: Is There Trouble Ahead?

During the last session, MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO)’s traded shares were 1.12 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.23. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.47% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the MNSO share is $29.92, that puts it down -77.25 from that peak though still a striking 14.34% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.46. The company’s market capitalization is $5.33B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.84 million shares over the past three months.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) registered a -0.47% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.47% in intraday trading to $16.88, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -16.81%, and it has moved by -14.92% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 10.91%. The short interest in MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO) is 5.53 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.43 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 34.77% in 2024, the next five years will return 6.70% per annum.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 26 and March 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR is 0.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.08 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR insiders own 0.99% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.00%, with the float percentage being 21.21%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 307 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.76 million shares (or 4.36% of all shares), a total value of $233.8 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.44 million shares, is of Schroder Investment Management Group’s that is approximately 2.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $109.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MINISO Group Holding Ltd ADR (MNSO) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 1.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $25.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.15 million, or about 0.36% of the stock, which is worth about $24.11 million.