Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ: CART): Can A Stock That’s Up 7.58% YTD Still Be Considered In Loss Territory?

During the last session, Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)’s traded shares were 2.93 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $25.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.19% or $0.78. The 52-week high for the CART share is $42.95, that puts it down -70.1 from that peak though still a striking 12.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.13. The company’s market capitalization is $7.07B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.78 million shares over the past three months.

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) trade information

Maplebear Inc. (CART) registered a 3.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.19% in intraday trading to $25.25, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.14%, and it has moved by 5.08% in 30 days. The short interest in Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) is 9.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.61 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $804.17 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $789.22 million by the end of Mar 2024.

CART Dividends

Maplebear Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)’s Major holders

Maplebear Inc. insiders own 8.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 51.88%, with the float percentage being 56.83%. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF is the largest shareholder of the company, while 162 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 61966.0 shares (or 0.02% of all shares), a total value of $1.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23506.0 shares, is of First Trust U.S. Equity Opportunities ETF’s that is approximately 0.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.7 million.