Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: LBPH)’s Stock Is Up 82.98%, A Prediction For What Could Come Next

During the last session, Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH)’s traded shares were 1.01 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.42% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the LBPH share is $28.15, that puts it down -33.1 from that peak though still a striking 82.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.60. The company’s market capitalization is $504.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) trade information

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) registered a -0.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.42% in intraday trading to $21.15, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -18.65%, and it has moved by -15.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 396.48%. The short interest in Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH) is 1.7 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.61 day(s) to cover.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) shares have gone up 195.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 8.20% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 9.10% this quarter and then jump 8.90% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 7.31% in 2024.

LBPH Dividends

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 29 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:LBPH)’s Major holders

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc insiders own 1.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.85%, with the float percentage being 68.61%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 81 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.57 million shares (or 12.50% of all shares), a total value of $18.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.35 million shares, is of Cormorant Asset Management, LP’s that is approximately 11.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $17.27 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc (LBPH) shares are Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Biotechnology Fund owns about 0.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.77 million, or about 3.73% of the stock, which is worth about $5.62 million.