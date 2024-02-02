Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ: KOPN) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the recent session, Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s traded shares were 12.36 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 29.89% or $0.55. The 52-week high for the KOPN share is $2.50, that puts it down -4.6 from that peak though still a striking 60.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.94. The company’s market capitalization is $273.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.83 million shares, and the average trade volume was 752.59K shares over the past three months.

Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

Kopin Corp. (KOPN) registered a 29.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 29.89% in intraday trading to $2.39, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 25.13%, and it has moved by 20.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 91.19%. The short interest in Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN) is 1.84 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.79 day(s) to cover.

Kopin Corp. (KOPN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kopin Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kopin Corp. (KOPN) shares have gone up 28.49% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 28.57% against 0.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.15%. While earnings are projected to return 25.40% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

KOPN Dividends

Kopin Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 12 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kopin Corp. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Major holders