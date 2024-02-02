Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: KOD) Is Worth Evaluating At $4.39

During the last session, Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD)’s traded shares were 1.46 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.48% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the KOD share is $9.80, that puts it down -123.23 from that peak though still a striking 68.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.37. The company’s market capitalization is $230.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.05 million shares over the past three months.

Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) trade information

Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) registered a 9.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.48% in intraday trading to $4.39, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.73%, and it has moved by 38.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -45.67%. The short interest in Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD) is 1.36 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.69 day(s) to cover.

Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kodiak Sciences Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) shares have gone up 38.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.88% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 40.00% this quarter and then jump 34.10% in the quarter after that.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -53.05%. While earnings are projected to return 27.44% in 2024, the next five years will return 12.40% per annum.

KOD Dividends

Kodiak Sciences Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 26 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kodiak Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KOD)’s Major holders

Kodiak Sciences Inc insiders own 5.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.99%, with the float percentage being 86.91%. Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 148 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 17.31 million shares (or 32.99% of all shares), a total value of $75.99 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.47 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $19.63 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.77 million, or about 1.47% of the stock, which is worth about $3.39 million.