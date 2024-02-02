Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) Investing Potential Is $16.88

During the recent session, Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)’s traded shares were 3.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.91% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the KMI share is $18.64, that puts it down -10.43 from that peak though still a striking 5.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.89. The company’s market capitalization is $37.51B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.95 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.38 million shares over the past three months.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) trade information

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) registered a -0.91% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.91% in intraday trading to $16.88, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.24%, and it has moved by -6.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.14%. The short interest in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) is 32.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.41 day(s) to cover.

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kinder Morgan Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) shares have gone down -3.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.21% against -0.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 12.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $4.49 billion as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.98 billion by the end of Jun 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.78%. While earnings are projected to return 13.80% in 2024, the next five years will return 0.30% per annum.

KMI Dividends

Kinder Morgan Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 17 and April 22. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Kinder Morgan Inc is 1.15, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.83 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)’s Major holders