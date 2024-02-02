JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the recent session, JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD)’s traded shares were 2.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.70% or -$0.6. The 52-week high for the JD share is $60.30, that puts it down -178.91 from that peak though still a striking 3.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $20.82. The company’s market capitalization is $29.46B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 18.54 million shares, and the average trade volume was 14.31 million shares over the past three months.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) trade information

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) registered a -2.70% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.70% in intraday trading to $21.62, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -9.39%, and it has moved by -21.30% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.25%. The short interest in JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD) is 22.28 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.54 day(s) to cover.

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JD.com Inc ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JD.com Inc ADR (JD) shares have gone down -45.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 18.29% against 23.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.00% this quarter and then jump 9.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $42.23 billion as predicted by 20 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $35.93 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $42.75 billion and $33.64 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.20% and then jump by 6.80% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 19.85% in 2024, the next five years will return 19.23% per annum.

JD Dividends

JD.com Inc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for JD.com Inc ADR is 0.25, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.16 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ:JD)’s Major holders

JD.com Inc ADR insiders own 5.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 15.11%, with the float percentage being 15.96%. Dodge & Cox Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 711 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 18.46 million shares (or 1.17% of all shares), a total value of $400.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.31 million shares, is of Invesco Ltd.’s that is approximately 1.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $396.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JD.com Inc ADR (JD) shares are Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund owns about 14.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.90 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $306.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 7.88 million, or about 0.50% of the stock, which is worth about $170.86 million.