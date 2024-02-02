Is Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX: UEC) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC)’s traded shares were 15.8 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.33% or $0.56. The 52-week high for the UEC share is $8.29, that puts it down -1.1 from that peak though still a striking 71.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.30. The company’s market capitalization is $3.22B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 8.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.12 million shares over the past three months.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) registered a 7.33% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.33% in intraday trading to $8.20, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.81%, and it has moved by 27.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 103.47%. The short interest in Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC) is 38.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.17 day(s) to cover.

Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Uranium Energy Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) shares have gone up 132.95% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 700.00% against 10.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -66.70% this quarter and then jump 166.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -50.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21 million by the end of Apr 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 39.63%. While earnings are projected to return 267.00% in 2024.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 11 and March 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Uranium Energy Corp (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders