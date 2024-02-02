Is Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the recent session, Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s traded shares were 2.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $67.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.95% or $0.63. The 52-week high for the UBER share is $67.69, that puts it down -0.49 from that peak though still a striking 56.62% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.22. The company’s market capitalization is $138.63B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 16.71 million shares, and the average trade volume was 31.81 million shares over the past three months.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) registered a 0.95% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.95% in intraday trading to $67.36, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.82%, and it has moved by 15.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 113.93%. The short interest in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) is 71.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.73 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Uber Technologies Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) shares have gone up 46.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 107.96% against 21.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -48.30% this quarter and then jump 337.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $9.03 billion as predicted by 38 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 29 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $9.27 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $8.61 billion and $8.82 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 4.90% and then jump by 5.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -14.17%. While earnings are projected to return 108.25% in 2024, the next five years will return 23.17% per annum.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

Uber Technologies Inc insiders own 0.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.67%, with the float percentage being 78.80%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,854 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 155.05 million shares (or 7.59% of all shares), a total value of $6.69 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 144.14 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 7.05% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $6.22 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 59.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.93 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.59 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 28.13 million, or about 1.38% of the stock, which is worth about $1.21 billion.