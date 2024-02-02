Is Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Down -1.74% YTD?

During the recent session, Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s traded shares were 10.18 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $16.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.82% or $0.77. The 52-week high for the SNAP share is $17.90, that puts it down -7.57 from that peak though still a striking 52.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.86. The company’s market capitalization is $27.39B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.67 million shares, and the average trade volume was 23.19 million shares over the past three months.

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) trade information

Snap Inc (SNAP) registered a 4.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.82% in intraday trading to $16.64, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.37%, and it has moved by 5.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 60.41%. The short interest in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) is 94.81 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.54 day(s) to cover.

Snap Inc (SNAP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Snap Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Snap Inc (SNAP) shares have gone up 54.17% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -64.71% against 19.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.35%. While earnings are projected to return 3.75% in 2024, the next five years will return 26.85% per annum.

SNAP Dividends

Snap Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)’s Major holders

Snap Inc insiders own 9.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.61%, with the float percentage being 59.06%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 765 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 157.36 million shares (or 11.50% of all shares), a total value of $1.86 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 90.46 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 6.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.07 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Snap Inc (SNAP) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 71.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $814.06 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 31.59 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $374.05 million.