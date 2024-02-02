Is MultiPlan Corp (NYSE: MPLN) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN)’s traded shares were 1.23 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.96% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the MPLN share is $2.29, that puts it down -118.1 from that peak though still a striking 41.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.61. The company’s market capitalization is $681.96M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.87 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) trade information

MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) registered a 3.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.96% in intraday trading to $1.05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.94%, and it has moved by -23.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -20.45%. The short interest in MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN) is 14.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 12.25 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return 83.74% in 2024, the next five years will return 22.80% per annum.

MPLN Dividends

MultiPlan Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

MultiPlan Corp (NYSE:MPLN)’s Major holders

MultiPlan Corp insiders own 4.85% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.70%, with the float percentage being 91.12%. H&F Corporate Investors VIII, Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 156 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 215.51 million shares (or 33.18% of all shares), a total value of $454.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 51.25 million shares, is of Public Investment Fund’s that is approximately 7.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $108.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MultiPlan Corp (MPLN) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 17.15 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $36.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 13.53 million, or about 2.08% of the stock, which is worth about $28.56 million.