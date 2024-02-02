Is Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) Worth It? How Should Investors Deal With It?

During the last session, Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s traded shares were 1.96 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.78% or $0.97. The 52-week high for the MGNX share is $14.77, that puts it up 3.27 from that peak though still a striking 71.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.29. The company’s market capitalization is $947.20M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.21 million shares, and the average trade volume was 782.46K shares over the past three months.

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) trade information

Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) registered a 6.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.78% in intraday trading to $15.27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.30%, and it has moved by 50.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 164.64%. The short interest in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) is 7.93 million shares and it means that shorts have 11.2 day(s) to cover.

Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Macrogenics Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) shares have gone up 211.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 116.41% against 17.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -29.27%. While earnings are projected to return 121.89% in 2024.

MGNX Dividends

Macrogenics Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 13 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s Major holders

Macrogenics Inc insiders own 2.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.65%, with the float percentage being 102.37%. Bellevue Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 181 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.61 million shares (or 15.51% of all shares), a total value of $51.41 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.0 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $32.08 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $10.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.81 million, or about 2.92% of the stock, which is worth about $9.66 million.