Is Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ: IVVD) Still A Buy After plugging 8.35% Last Week?

During the last session, Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.74. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.80, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.63% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the IVVD share is $5.20, that puts it down -8.33 from that peak though still a striking 79.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.98. The company’s market capitalization is $528.53M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.64 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.53 million shares over the past three months.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) trade information

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) registered a 0.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.63% in intraday trading to $4.80, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.35%, and it has moved by 31.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 110.53%. The short interest in Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD) is 2.71 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.72 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Invivyd Inc (IVVD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Invivyd Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Invivyd Inc (IVVD) shares have gone up 217.88% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 33.63% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -68.00% this quarter and then drop -18.80% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 31.73% in 2024.

IVVD Dividends

Invivyd Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Invivyd Inc (NASDAQ:IVVD)’s Major holders

Invivyd Inc insiders own 20.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.62%, with the float percentage being 84.12%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.94 million shares (or 9.06% of all shares), a total value of $10.44 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.25 million shares, is of M28 Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 8.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $9.71 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Invivyd Inc (IVVD) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Aug 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 3.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.73 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.62 million, or about 1.48% of the stock, which is worth about $1.7 million.