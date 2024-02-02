Is Denison Mines Corp (AMEX: DNN) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the last session, Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN)’s traded shares were 29.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.00% or $0.14. The 52-week high for the DNN share is $2.12, that puts it up 0.93 from that peak though still a striking 57.01% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.92. The company’s market capitalization is $1.90B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 11.54 million shares over the past three months.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) registered a 7.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.00% in intraday trading to $2.14, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.63%, and it has moved by 26.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.61%. The short interest in Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN) is 40.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.95 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Denison Mines Corp (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Denison Mines Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Denison Mines Corp (DNN) shares have gone up 68.50% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -200.00% against 10.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -29.60% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 374.09% in 2024.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Denison Mines Corp (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders