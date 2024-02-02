Is Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD) Hit More of the Losses Given A -35.27% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)’s traded shares were 5.93 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.34, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.49% or -$0.55. The 52-week high for the GOLD share is $20.75, that puts it down -35.27 from that peak though still a striking 9.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.82. The company’s market capitalization is $26.92B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.96 million shares, and the average trade volume was 17.01 million shares over the past three months.

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) trade information

Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) registered a -3.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.49% in intraday trading to $15.34, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.26%, and it has moved by -11.51% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.13%. The short interest in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) is 12.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.77 day(s) to cover.

Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Barrick Gold Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) shares have gone down -5.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.33% against 7.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 76.90% this quarter and then jump 78.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.15 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.05 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.77 billion and $2.64 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.70% and then jump by 15.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.65%. While earnings are projected to return 5.55% in 2024, the next five years will return 6.70% per annum.

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Barrick Gold Corp. is 0.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.63 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders