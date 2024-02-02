Is Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ: CDMO) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 1.38% YTD?

During the last session, Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.64. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.66% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the CDMO share is $21.05, that puts it down -219.42 from that peak though still a striking 38.24% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.07. The company’s market capitalization is $416.75M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.47 million shares over the past three months.

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) trade information

Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) registered a -2.66% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.66% in intraday trading to $6.59, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.77%, and it has moved by 3.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.37%. The short interest in Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) is 5.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.9 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Avid Bioservices Inc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) shares have gone down -44.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -87.50% against 15.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.19 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $41.6 million by the end of Apr 2024.

While earnings are projected to return -2700.00% in 2024, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

CDMO Dividends

Avid Bioservices Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 11 and March 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s Major holders

Avid Bioservices Inc insiders own 0.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 107.33%, with the float percentage being 108.34%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 244 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 9.82 million shares (or 15.55% of all shares), a total value of $137.12 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.41 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 6.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $61.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.0 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.95 million, or about 3.08% of the stock, which is worth about $27.18 million.