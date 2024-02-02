Is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE: BABA) Still A Buy After A -3.70% Weekly Drop?

During the recent session, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA)’s traded shares were 5.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $71.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.64% or -$1.19. The 52-week high for the BABA share is $112.53, that puts it down -57.89 from that peak though still a striking 6.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $66.63. The company’s market capitalization is $170.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 25.86 million shares, and the average trade volume was 21.51 million shares over the past three months.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) trade information

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) registered a -1.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.64% in intraday trading to $71.27, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.70%, and it has moved by -6.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.83%. The short interest in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA) is 35.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.09 day(s) to cover.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) shares have gone down -26.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 11.59% against 23.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -2.20% this quarter and then jump 17.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $37.16 billion as predicted by 23 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $31.36 billion by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 1.29%. While earnings are projected to return 15.91% in 2024, the next five years will return 11.26% per annum.

BABA Dividends

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR is 0.02, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.03 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:BABA)’s Major holders

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR insiders own 0.01% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 14.46%, with the float percentage being 14.46%. BNP Paribas Arbitrage, SNC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,694 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 18.35 million shares (or 0.72% of all shares), a total value of $1.53 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.35 million shares, is of Primecap Management Company’s that is approximately 0.68% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.45 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd ADR (BABA) shares are Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard/Primecap Fund owns about 9.9 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $825.31 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 9.54 million, or about 0.37% of the stock, which is worth about $795.16 million.