Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: INBS) Has Dropped -97.29% So Far This Year. Does That Mean Trouble Ahead?

During the recent session, Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS)’s traded shares were 39.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.04, reflecting an intraday gain of 109.13% or $2.63. The 52-week high for the INBS share is $188.74, that puts it down -3644.84 from that peak though still a striking 54.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.28. The company’s market capitalization is $7.51M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.24 million shares, and the average trade volume was 702.84K shares over the past three months.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) trade information

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) registered a 109.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 109.13% in intraday trading to $5.04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 91.78%, and it has moved by 33.80% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -97.29%. The short interest in Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS) is 27640.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.07 day(s) to cover.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (INBS) shares have gone down -76.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 84.45% against 4.80.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -4.95%. While earnings are projected to return 90.45% in 2024.

INBS Dividends

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Intelligent Bio Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:INBS)’s Major holders