IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE: IHS) Investing Potential Is $3.19

During the last session, IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS)’s traded shares were 2.14 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -19.85% or -$0.79. The 52-week high for the IHS share is $10.13, that puts it down -217.55 from that peak though still a striking -22.57% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.91. The company’s market capitalization is $1.06B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 388.91K shares over the past three months.

IHS Holding Ltd (IHS) registered a -19.85% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -19.85% in intraday trading to $3.19, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.23%, and it has moved by -27.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.46%. The short interest in IHS Holding Ltd (NYSE:IHS) is 0.57 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.19 day(s) to cover.

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 103.70% this quarter and then jump 400.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $477.7 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $488.63 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $526.17 million and $602.53 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -9.20% and then drop by -18.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -36.44%. While earnings are projected to return -225.23% in 2024.

IHS Holding Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 26 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

