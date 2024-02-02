How Will Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR) Look After It Drops -1.82% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR)’s traded shares were 1.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.00. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $11.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.47% or $1.0. The 52-week high for the MOR share is $11.72, that puts it down -1.82 from that peak though still a striking 68.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.65. The company’s market capitalization is $1.73B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.38 million shares over the past three months.

Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR) trade information

Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) registered a 9.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.47% in intraday trading to $11.51, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.57%, and it has moved by 19.35% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 132.42%. The short interest in Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR) is 1.44 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.9 day(s) to cover.

Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Morphosys AG ADR has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) shares have gone up 52.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -95.69% against 15.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -96.60% this quarter and then jump 5.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -12.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $64.97 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $59.68 million by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $88.31 million and $67.97 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -26.40% and then drop by -12.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.32%. While earnings are projected to return -78.68% in 2024.

MOR Dividends

Morphosys AG ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ:MOR)’s Major holders

Morphosys AG ADR insiders own 0.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.91%, with the float percentage being 10.91%. T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 53 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 7.76 million shares (or 5.67% of all shares), a total value of $57.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.2 million shares, is of Logos Global Management LP’s that is approximately 0.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $8.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small Cap Stock Fund owns about 2.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.55 million, or about 1.14% of the stock, which is worth about $11.61 million.