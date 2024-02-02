How Will Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM) Look After It Drops -17.66% From Its Highs?

During the recent session, Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM)’s traded shares were 6.85 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $102.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.19% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the XOM share is $120.70, that puts it down -17.66 from that peak though still a striking 6.64% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $95.77. The company’s market capitalization is $410.01B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 19.57 million shares, and the average trade volume was 20.82 million shares over the past three months.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) trade information

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) registered a 0.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.19% in intraday trading to $102.58, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.40%, and it has moved by -0.62% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.59%. The short interest in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM) is 87.08 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.13 day(s) to cover.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Exxon Mobil Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) shares have gone down -4.23% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -34.21% against -10.60.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.41%. While earnings are projected to return -2.01% in 2024, the next five years will return -10.74% per annum.

XOM Dividends

Exxon Mobil Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Exxon Mobil Corp. is 3.85, with the dividend yield indicating at 3.75 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM)’s Major holders

Exxon Mobil Corp. insiders own 0.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 60.72%, with the float percentage being 60.76%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4,245 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 388.24 million shares (or 9.70% of all shares), a total value of $41.64 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 271.99 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $29.17 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 126.07 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.52 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 96.26 million, or about 2.40% of the stock, which is worth about $10.32 billion.