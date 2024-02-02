How Will Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Look After It Drops -258.28% From Its Highs?

During the last session, Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s traded shares were 1.45 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.10, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.68% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the AEHR share is $54.10, that puts it down -258.28 from that peak though still a striking 1.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $14.85. The company’s market capitalization is $435.64M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.92 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.42 million shares over the past three months.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) trade information

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) registered a 1.68% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.68% in intraday trading to $15.10, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.65%, and it has moved by -39.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.81%. The short interest in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is 6.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.33 day(s) to cover.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aehr Test Systems has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) shares have gone down -69.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.59% against -1.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 19.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.31 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $21.04 million by the end of May 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 90.24%. While earnings are projected to return 29.66% in 2024, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

AEHR Dividends

Aehr Test Systems is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)’s Major holders