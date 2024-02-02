How GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -38.81% YTD?

During the last session, GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s traded shares were 5.32 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.10. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.75% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the EAF share is $6.74, that puts it down -402.99 from that peak though still a striking 1.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.32. The company’s market capitalization is $344.13M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.17 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.74 million shares over the past three months.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) trade information

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) registered a 0.75% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.75% in intraday trading to $1.34, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -11.84%, and it has moved by -35.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -79.51%. The short interest in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) is 11.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.22 day(s) to cover.

GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GrafTech International Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) shares have gone down -74.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -124.49% against -18.40.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 123.73%. While earnings are projected to return -118.89% in 2024, the next five years will return -5.87% per annum.

EAF Dividends

GrafTech International Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for GrafTech International Ltd. is 0.02, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.64 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)’s Major holders

GrafTech International Ltd. insiders own 0.18% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.05%, with the float percentage being 80.19%. Brookfield Corp /ON/ is the largest shareholder of the company, while 226 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 63.97 million shares (or 24.91% of all shares), a total value of $322.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 38.51 million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 14.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $194.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GrafTech International Ltd. (EAF) shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jul 30, 2023 indicates that Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund owns about 17.83 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $94.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.98 million, or about 2.33% of the stock, which is worth about $30.16 million.