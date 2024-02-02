Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE: SUPV) Stock Jumped 15.99% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV)’s traded shares were 1.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.07. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.57, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.58% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the SUPV share is $4.78, that puts it down -4.6 from that peak though still a striking 61.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.76. The company’s market capitalization is $361.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.2 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.03 million shares over the past three months.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) trade information

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) registered a 4.58% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.58% in intraday trading to $4.57, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.22%, and it has moved by 15.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 64.98%. The short interest in Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV) is 0.91 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.91 day(s) to cover.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) shares have gone up 54.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 268.42% against 8.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 720.00% this quarter and then jump 460.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -26.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $40.49 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $274.35 million and $213.23 million respectively.

While earnings are projected to return 597.09% in 2024.

SUPV Dividends

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (NYSE:SUPV)’s Major holders

Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR insiders own 20.47% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.47%, with the float percentage being 6.87%. Long Focus Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 1.47 million shares (or 1.86% of all shares), a total value of $4.57 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.38 million shares, is of Shaw D.E. & Co., Inc.’s that is approximately 0.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.17 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Grupo Supervielle S.A. ADR (SUPV) shares are Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF and Modern Capital Tactical Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 0.14% of the stock, which is worth about $0.36 million.