Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)’s traded shares were 1.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.04. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $81.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.99% or $2.35. The 52-week high for the EW share is $94.87, that puts it down -17.04 from that peak though still a striking 25.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $60.57. The company’s market capitalization is $49.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.06 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.22 million shares over the past three months.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) trade information

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) registered a 2.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.99% in intraday trading to $81.06, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.68%, and it has moved by 10.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -0.52%. The short interest in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) is 10.87 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.67 day(s) to cover.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Edwards Lifesciences Corp has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) shares have gone up 1.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 1.21% against 11.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.49 billion as predicted by 24 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.56 billion by the end of Mar 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.35 billion and $1.46 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.80% and then jump by 7.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.06%. While earnings are projected to return 1.18% in 2024, the next five years will return 7.99% per annum.

EW Dividends

Edwards Lifesciences Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 06. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)’s Major holders