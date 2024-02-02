Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE: LPG) Stock Dropped -12.87% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)’s traded shares were 2.65 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $38.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.84% or $0.69. The 52-week high for the LPG share is $49.54, that puts it down -29.92 from that peak though still a striking 55.15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.10. The company’s market capitalization is $1.55B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.06 million shares over the past three months.

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) trade information

Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) registered a 1.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.84% in intraday trading to $38.13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.14%, and it has moved by -12.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 125.21%. The short interest in Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG) is 2.05 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.07 day(s) to cover.

Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dorian LPG Ltd has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dorian LPG Ltd (LPG) shares have gone up 44.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 73.22% against -9.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 32.60% this quarter and then drop -8.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 39.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $159.71 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $150.36 million by the end of Mar 2024.

While earnings are projected to return 83.26% in 2024, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

LPG Dividends

Dorian LPG Ltd is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Dorian LPG Ltd is 3.38, with the dividend yield indicating at 8.85 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Dorian LPG Ltd (NYSE:LPG)’s Major holders