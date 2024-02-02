Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM) After A -4.33% Drop In The Last Week?

During the recent session, Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s traded shares were 3.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.07% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the SBFM share is $1.40, that puts it down -483.33 from that peak though still a striking 12.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.21. The company’s market capitalization is $6.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 167.17K shares over the past three months.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (SBFM) registered a -3.07% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.07% in intraday trading to $0.24, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.33%, and it has moved by -9.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.02%. The short interest in Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) is 0.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.98 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.1 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7 million by the end of Mar 2024.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 54.97%.

SBFM Dividends

Sunshine Biopharma Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM)’s Major holders

Sunshine Biopharma Inc insiders own 16.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.09%, with the float percentage being 6.06%. Armistice Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 10 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 2.19 million shares (or 0.42% of all shares), a total value of $1.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.29 million shares, is of Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc.’s that is approximately 0.06% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $0.14 million.

Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund owns about 0.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.06 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.14 million market value.