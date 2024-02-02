Do You Still Have A Reason To Buy Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) After A 0.41% Jump In The Last Week?

During the last session, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META)’s traded shares were 26.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $394.78, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.19% or $4.64. The 52-week high for the META share is $406.36, that puts it down -2.93 from that peak though still a striking 62.75% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $147.06. The company’s market capitalization is $1014.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 17.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 16.31 million shares over the past three months.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) trade information

Meta Platforms Inc (META) registered a 1.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.19% in intraday trading to $394.78, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.41%, and it has moved by 14.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 165.01%. The short interest in Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) is 26.92 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.63 day(s) to cover.

Meta Platforms Inc (META) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Meta Platforms Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Meta Platforms Inc (META) shares have gone up 25.60% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 46.49% against 19.20.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.76%. While earnings are projected to return 19.25% in 2024, the next five years will return 32.00% per annum.

META Dividends

Meta Platforms Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 24 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META)’s Major holders