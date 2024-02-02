Could Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ: SIDU) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the recent session, Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -1.16. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.23, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.03% or -$0.27. The 52-week high for the SIDU share is $104.00, that puts it down -2358.63 from that peak though still a striking 22.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.27. The company’s market capitalization is $6.34M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.29 million shares, and the average trade volume was 920.14K shares over the past three months.

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) trade information

Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) registered a -6.03% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.03% in intraday trading to $4.23, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -52.54%, and it has moved by -63.67% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -89.29%. The short interest in Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $986k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2 million by the end of Dec 2023. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.9 million and $2.33 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -48.10% and then drop by -14.10% in the coming quarter.

SIDU Dividends

Sidus Space Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sidus Space Inc (NASDAQ:SIDU)’s Major holders

Sidus Space Inc insiders own 0.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.14%, with the float percentage being 1.15%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 22 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.41 million shares (or 9.04% of all shares), a total value of $1.16 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.55 million shares, is of Vanguard Group Inc’s that is approximately 0.78% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $99697.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sidus Space Inc (SIDU) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Procure ETF Tr II-Procure Space ETF. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.5 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $90459.0 market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 0.20% of the stock, which is worth about $23605.0.