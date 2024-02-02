Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Is Increase 12.91%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the recent session, Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s traded shares were 5.84 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $45.13, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.42% or -$1.6. The 52-week high for the CMCSA share is $47.46, that puts it down -5.16 from that peak though still a striking 23.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.63. The company’s market capitalization is $181.65B, and the average trade volume was 18.08 million shares over the past three months.

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) trade information

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) registered a -3.42% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.42% in intraday trading to $45.13, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -2.44%, and it has moved by 4.20% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.91%. The short interest in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is 42.32 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.44 day(s) to cover.

Comcast Corp (CMCSA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Comcast Corp has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) shares have gone down -0.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 8.04% against -8.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.7 billion as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.23 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $29.3 billion and $30.13 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -5.50% and then drop by -6.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 7.96%. While earnings are projected to return 7.61% in 2024, the next five years will return 9.78% per annum.

CMCSA Dividends

Comcast Corp is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Comcast Corp is 1.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s Major holders

Comcast Corp insiders own 0.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.19%, with the float percentage being 89.86%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2,974 institutions own stock in it. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 390.36 million shares (or 9.48% of all shares), a total value of $16.22 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 314.16 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $13.05 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Comcast Corp (CMCSA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Jun 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 129.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.39 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 99.03 million, or about 2.41% of the stock, which is worth about $4.11 billion.