Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF) Are Up 33.25%, Predicting What To Expect Ahead

During the recent session, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s traded shares were 1.77 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.15% or $0.03. The 52-week high for the CLF share is $22.83, that puts it down -11.97 from that peak though still a striking 33.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.61. The company’s market capitalization is $10.29B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 10.69 million shares, and the average trade volume was 9.09 million shares over the past three months.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) trade information

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) registered a 0.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.15% in intraday trading to $20.39, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.69%, and it has moved by 3.82% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -6.85%. The short interest in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) is 27.37 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.52 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) shares have gone up 22.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 106.54% against 10.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to grow 527.30% this quarter and then drop -1.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -2.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.44 billion as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $5.65 billion by the end of Jun 2024. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $5.29 billion and $5.98 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 2.80% and then drop by -5.60% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.79%. While earnings are projected to return 53.52% in 2024.

CLF Dividends

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 22 and April 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)’s Major holders

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc insiders own 1.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.76%, with the float percentage being 68.89%. Vanguard Group Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 823 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2023, the company held over 50.34 million shares (or 9.97% of all shares), a total value of $1.03 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.14 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were valued at $1.02 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (CLF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2023 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 15.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $321.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 15.64 million, or about 3.10% of the stock, which is worth about $319.77 million.