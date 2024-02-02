Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ: CNTA) At $8.01 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s traded shares were 1.52 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.01, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.20% or -$0.18. The 52-week high for the CNTA share is $8.90, that puts it down -11.11 from that peak though still a striking 62.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.00. The company’s market capitalization is $781.54M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.37 million shares, and the average trade volume was 201.58K shares over the past three months.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) trade information

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) registered a -2.20% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.20% in intraday trading to $8.01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.30%, and it has moved by -0.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 100.25%. The short interest in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA) is 1.25 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.84 day(s) to cover.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (CNTA) shares have gone up 13.94% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.44% against 11.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2024. Revenue is predicted to shrink -6.70% this quarter and then jump 17.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return 29.61% in 2024.

CNTA Dividends

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR is due to release its next quarterly earnings in March. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA)’s Major holders