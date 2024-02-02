Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) Rose 31.21% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -1.57%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s traded shares were 4.76 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.03, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.71% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the CGC share is $32.20, that puts it down -540.16 from that peak though still a striking 31.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.46. The company’s market capitalization is $458.28M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.94 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.83 million shares over the past three months.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) registered a 7.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.71% in intraday trading to $5.03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.17%, and it has moved by 5.01% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -83.40%. The short interest in Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) is 5.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.52 day(s) to cover.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Canopy Growth Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) shares have gone up 13.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 93.35% against 17.30.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -76.81%. While earnings are projected to return 93.81% in 2024, the next five years will return 13.28% per annum.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders